Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wintrust Financial Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WTFC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

