BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.78

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $12.29. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 35,157 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BRT Apartments by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in BRT Apartments by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (NYSE:BRT)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

