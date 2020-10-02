Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,032.21

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,032.21 and traded as high as $2,527.00. Bunzl shares last traded at $2,507.00, with a volume of 676,088 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.71) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,026.67 ($26.48).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,425.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,032.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Bunzl plc will post 12944.2700109 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

