Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.56. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 85,184 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BU shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.13, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.19 million and a PE ratio of -49.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.69.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.