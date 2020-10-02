C Park Shaper Sells 300,000 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Director C Park Shaper sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $8,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

C Park Shaper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, C Park Shaper sold 82,283 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,260,314.01.

On Friday, September 25th, C Park Shaper sold 53,839 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,416,504.09.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, C Park Shaper sold 71,714 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,874,603.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $30.11 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million.

NOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

