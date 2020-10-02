Caci International Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $16.35 Per Share (NYSE:CACI)

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caci International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $16.35 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.58.

Shares of CACI opened at $215.23 on Wednesday. Caci International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $2,484,738. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Caci International during the first quarter worth $93,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

