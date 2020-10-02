Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $8.08 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

