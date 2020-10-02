California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of GoPro worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GoPro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 98,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 401,711 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.28. GoPro Inc has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

