California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 33,602 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 378.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $95,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus purchased 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 319,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,714 shares of company stock valued at $916,389 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.88 million and a PE ratio of -15.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

