California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in RadNet by 75.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

RadNet stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.54. RadNet Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.58 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,750.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

