California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,321 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 127.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $547.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.90 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

