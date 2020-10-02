Callaway Golf Co to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELY. Cowen lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 30.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

