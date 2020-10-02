Capstar Financial Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstar Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CSTR. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $213.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Capstar Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 42,114 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capstar Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

