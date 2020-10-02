Carnival (LON:CCL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $994.48

Shares of Carnival plc (LON:CCL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $994.48 and traded as high as $1,034.00. Carnival shares last traded at $999.00, with a volume of 1,698,989 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,000.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 994.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

Carnival Company Profile (LON:CCL)

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

