Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 49.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $878.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,832,000.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.23 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

