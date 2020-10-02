Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Carter’s worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 700.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

