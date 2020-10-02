CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTGLY opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Monday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

