CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 182.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter.

CVM opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. CEL-SCI Co. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

