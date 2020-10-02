Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,379,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,061 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.52% of Cenovus Energy worth $432,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.