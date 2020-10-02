Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will announce sales of $28.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.99 billion to $28.86 billion. Centene posted sales of $18.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $110.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.78 billion to $111.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $114.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $110.83 billion to $116.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.97.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,476. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $2,211,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $58.82 on Friday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.