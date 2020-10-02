Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 249,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CPF opened at $13.44 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

CPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 96.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 292.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 74.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

