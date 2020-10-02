Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 74,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $14,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,147,000 after purchasing an additional 277,042 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,023,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $21,608,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CC opened at $20.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.