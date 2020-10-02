Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.16 Million Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,829 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,266,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,970,000 after purchasing an additional 902,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,559,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 790,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 146,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

