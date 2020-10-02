Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,258,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 583,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $19,886,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $19,075,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $9,923,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 995,454 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.92 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

