Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 502,133 The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 502,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of The Carlyle Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

NASDAQ CG opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $635,535.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 879,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061 over the last ninety days.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.