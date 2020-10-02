Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 410,439 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410,439 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 256.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 538,827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 604.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 149,608 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE KRG opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

