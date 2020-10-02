Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 418,296 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,547,000 after acquiring an additional 431,243 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,923,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,965,000 after acquiring an additional 832,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 121,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE AKR opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $905.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

