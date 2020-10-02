Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 74,686 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,686 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

