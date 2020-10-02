Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

CGIFF stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

