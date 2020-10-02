Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,039,478 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,001,340 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.58% of Cheniere Energy worth $436,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

