China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of China Lending Corp (NASDAQ:CLDC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. China Lending shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 4,100 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

China Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDC)

China Lending Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides direct lending services in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. It offers loans to micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company also provides financial consulting services.

