China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Stock Price Down 2%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF)’s share price fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 18,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYPF)

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

