China Vanke Co. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in September

China Vanke Co. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,165,800 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 1,564,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 896.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., a real-estate company, develops and sells properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops commodity housing properties; and commercial and office properties, as well as other ancillary facilities.

