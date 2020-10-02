Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CHH opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 49.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after buying an additional 201,429 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

