Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,197,551.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,458 shares of company stock worth $17,013,699. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.