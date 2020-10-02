Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $597.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post sales of $597.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.50 million and the highest is $602.75 million. Cimpress posted sales of $633.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPR. Barrington Research upgraded Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimpress has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $75.31 on Friday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cimpress by 36.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cimpress by 266.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 72.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.