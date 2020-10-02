Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,113,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 907,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,682 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 101,046 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

