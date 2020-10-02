Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Citizens & Northern in a research report issued on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CZNC opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.35. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Dorwart bought 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,463.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,372.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Bradley Scovill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $84,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,322.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,751 shares of company stock worth $154,746 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

