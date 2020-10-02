Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Short Interest Down 13.8% in September

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLKA opened at $0.74 on Friday. Clikia has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Clikia Corp. focuses on private jet charter, aircraft maintenance, aircraft sales and brokerage, and online aircraft parts store businesses. The company was formerly known as MK Automotive, Inc and changed its name to Clikia Corp. in January 2017. Clikia Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

