Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,873,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 167,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

