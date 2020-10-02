Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

CWBC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.97. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 118,589 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

