Comparing Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) & The LGL Group (NASDAQ:LGL)

Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) and The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bonso Electronics International and The LGL Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International $13.10 million 1.98 $400,000.00 N/A N/A The LGL Group $31.90 million 1.42 $7.02 million N/A N/A

The LGL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bonso Electronics International.

Risk and Volatility

Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The LGL Group has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of The LGL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of The LGL Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bonso Electronics International and The LGL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bonso Electronics International and The LGL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A The LGL Group 17.92% 8.77% 7.81%

Summary

The LGL Group beats Bonso Electronics International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications, such as bark control devices. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment, original brand, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

