Comparing Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) & Its Peers

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) is one of 27 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sunnova Energy International to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million -$144.35 million -10.35 Sunnova Energy International Competitors $9.27 billion $442.61 million 15.94

Sunnova Energy International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International’s competitors have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sunnova Energy International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sunnova Energy International Competitors 458 1928 1384 14 2.25

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95% Sunnova Energy International Competitors 0.68% 10.07% 2.38%

Summary

Sunnova Energy International competitors beat Sunnova Energy International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.