Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce sales of $327.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.83 million and the highest is $339.40 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $341.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $59.72 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

