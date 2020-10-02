Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Comstock Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

