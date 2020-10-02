Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 55,761 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,450,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Construction Partners by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 65,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,262,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,399 shares of company stock worth $8,203,463 in the last 90 days. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

