Contrasting Cronos Group (CRON) and Its Competitors

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cronos Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Cronos Group alerts:

12.1% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cronos Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $25.64 million $1.17 billion 7.46 Cronos Group Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.24

Cronos Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cronos Group. Cronos Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.57, indicating that their average stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cronos Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Cronos Group Competitors 135 359 403 14 2.32

Cronos Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 96.67%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 118.93%. Given Cronos Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group 1,729.07% -2.57% -2.17% Cronos Group Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Summary

Cronos Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.