Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.74 Million

Analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report $39.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.46 million. Copa posted sales of $708.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $857.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $793.20 million to $932.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

NYSE CPA opened at $51.25 on Friday. Copa has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $116.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the second quarter worth $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 46.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 31,015.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

