Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce sales of $4.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.37 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $16.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 23.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORE stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.