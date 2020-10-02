County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,060.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 102,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 113,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $233,280 in the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

